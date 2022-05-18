SXM Offering Bleav NFL Catalogue

All 32 of Bleav’s NFL team-focused shows are available now as podcasts on the SXM App. Bleav’s NFL network features 32 team shows with each show co-hosted by a former NFL athlete.

“Bleav’s team-focused programming, hosted by many former stars from the league, give fans a unique and experienced perspective into their favorite players and franchises,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming and Podcasts. “Bleav’s network of shows deliver valuable insight for fans of every NFL team.”

Under their agreement, SiriusXM also has the ability to air Bleav content and interviews with Bleav talent on various SiriusXM sports channels. Following the debut of Bleav’s NFL programming, the companies expect to add to the Bleav content available on the SXM App, including shows focused on other professional and college sports.

“We’re very happy to be a part of their programming and continue to amplify the voice of our talent,” said Bron Heussenstamm, CEO of Bleav Podcast Network. “SiriusXM listeners will be able to regularly hear from athletes that played for their team, bringing fans insight and access that only a player can.”