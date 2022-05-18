New Takin A Walk Podcasts

Buzz Knight has been busy, walking around, adding to his podcast series. His latest jaunt takes him to Ohio to talk with a Rock Guitar Legend.

Jorma Kaukonen is a founding member of Hot Tuna and the Jefferson Airplane. Knight strolled around Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch in Pomeroy, Ohio. The guitar camp in the rolling foothills in Southeast Ohio was conceived in 1989. While touring the guitar camp Kaukonen talks about his love of music and storytelling.

Upcoming releases include other classic rock personalities including Little Feat keyboardist Bill Payne. Knight interviews former and present media executives and personalities in the series.

Knight’s release list also has a special NAB 2022 Collection from Las Vegas including Ben Arnold from the NPD Group, Bryan Biniak from Connected Travel, Fred and Paul Jacobs from Jacobs Media and MIW Mentor and Board Member Ruth Presslaff, and Noise Music CEO Allen Kovac. Also coming soon, a walk and talk with legendary Programmer Mark Chernoff.

You can hear the latest podcast Here.