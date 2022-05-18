Secret Rules Podcast

“Unwritten: Behind Baseball’s Secret Rules,” explores a different unwritten rule of the game each week – bat flips, no-hitter jinxes, retribution and more. The show is hosted by MLB broadcasters and former players Ron Darling and Jimmy Rollins.

“Unwritten rules have been in the game forever, so I am looking forward to talking to Jimmy and some of our guests about how they were perceived while they played, and how these rules have changed over the years,” said Darling.

“I am thrilled to partner with Ron,” said Rollins. “Coming from two guys who played at two different times, and both cover the game in its current state as broadcasters, we have so much knowledge and experience to pull from. It’s going to be unlike anything else out there.”

The show premiers in June from Audacy and its sports podcast studio 2400Sports in partnership with Major League Baseball.