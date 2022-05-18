From Radio to Podcasting…And Loving Every Minute of It.

Matty Staudt has been in broadcasting since the age of 16 including stints at legendary stations WJFK in Washington DC, WNEW in New York City, and Alice Radio KLLC-FM in San Francisco. Matty will part of our July virtual podcasting conference called How to Make Real Money Podcasting.

In 2007, Matty moved into podcasting, becoming the first Director of Content at Stitcher.

In 2016 he went back to school to get a Master’s in Digital Media. Then he joined iHeartRadio as the radio giant’s first Vice President of Podcast Programming. In this role, he developed a podcast strategy for the company’s radio talent and helped create over 300 podcasts.

Today Matty is President of the company he founded, Jam Street Media, a premium podcast company located in Los Angeles.

On July 20th, at our How to Make Real Money Podcasting, you’ll learn how Matty is making real money podcasting.

