Baltimore Host Recovering From Serious Surgery

Larry Young morning host of WOLB 1010 AM in Baltimore is recovering from having a leg amputated below the knee a month ago. The host of “The Larry Young Morning Show” for the past 25 years was rushed to the hospital in April after suffering a dangerous infection in his foot.

Young told The Baltimore Sun “I knew I had a problem. I didn’t know it was as severe as it was. When I got to the hospital, the doctors gave me two options: amputation or death. That is a terrible thing to hear.”

The 72-year-old former Maryland state legislator said the infection was exacerbated by his Type 2 diabetes. He will be in a wheelchair for two months, and then expects to be fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Young hopes to be back on the air in early June and to resume most activities by August.