Morning Show Addition Twin Cities

Cities 97.1, Uniquely Twin Cities (KTCZ-FM) is adding Naima to the “Brian Oake in the Morning” show. Naima joins the Minneapolis/St. Paul market from Radio 1 in the United Arab Emirates, where she most recently served as Morning host.

“I’m ecstatic to be rejoining Cities 97.1 and returning home to where it all started for me. Plus, I’m beyond chuffed to be partnering with Brian Oake to wake up the Twin Cities,” said Naima. “Massive thanks to Rich Davis and the Twin Cities management team for welcoming this weird Londoner back into the fold once again.

Naima began her career at Cities 97.1 in 2012 as a board operator and part time host and eventually graduated to hosting the weekday night show.

“It’s always great when I can bring back a prior employee who our audience loved,” said Rich Davis, PD. “Naima’s infectious energy both on and off the air and her unique accent make her instantly recognizable.”