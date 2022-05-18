RTDNA Honors For KOGO Reporter

Newsradio 600 KOGO, San Diego reporter Phil Farrar has been recognized with an Edward R. Murrow Regional Award. The Radio Television Digital News Association honored Farrar in the Newscast category.

“KOGO News with Phil Farrar” will now compete with fellow regional winners for the national award. The national award winners will be announced this summer and presented at the Edward R. Murrow National Awards Gala on October 10, 2022.

KOGO is part of the RTDNA’s Region 2 Large Market Radio Newscast category, which includes California, Nevada and Hawaii.