Donnelly Lands Permanent Spot

ESPN Radio 94.1 (WVSP-FM) Yorktown, VA has given Tim Donnelly the full-time afternoon drive spot. ‘The Tim Donnelly Show’ has been airing in the slot since late last year on an interim basis after the departure of the previous host Nick Cattles.

“For the last two-plus years, I’ve tremendously enjoyed becoming a part of the ESPN Radio 94.1 line-up, as well as the Hampton Roads community,” said Donnelly. “I’m extremely thankful to Keith Barton, Eddie Haskell, and everyone at Max Media for giving me the opportunity to continue hosting the afternoon drive.”

“Tim’s knowledge, work ethic, dedication, and talent are impressive to witness behind the scenes and behind the mic. He will, no doubt, continue to take sports talk in Hampton Roads to the next level. I look forward to watching his success” said Keith Barton President/MM.

Donnelly joined ESPN 94.1 in February of 2020 after previous stints in Delaware, Nebraska, New York, and Blacksburg, VA.