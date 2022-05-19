CRS360 Deals With The Imposter Syndrome

“I’m A Fraud: Dealing with Imposter Syndrome” is the next CRS360 webinar. The Imposter Syndrome is loosely defined as the experience of feeling like a phony, with even the most accomplished people often feeling they don’t belong in their position, only reaching success through luck.

“Discussion about ‘The Imposter Syndrome’ may have been the most relatable topic at CRS 2022. Just about everyone in our business has experienced it, because it’s real,” said RJ Curtis, CRS Executive Director. “The scores for this session were off the chart, and the subject warrants an encore presentation with CRS360 being the ideal platform.”

The discussion will feature Gabe Young (Over/Under LLC), Marie LeMaitre (The Radio Fam), and Kyle King (Twitch) as panelists and Dan Mason (Creative Soul Coaching) as moderator.

You can register for the May 25 webinar Here.