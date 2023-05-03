Will Ferrell and iHeart Lasso Brett Goldstein Podcast

Brett Goldstein is joining Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network on iHeartPodcasts. The network is picking up the Ted Lasso writer and star’s Films To Be Buried With. Exploring the profound impact of films on our lives, each episode delves into the themes of life and death through the lens of movies, with a special guest joining Brett every week under the premise that they have died.

Together, they discuss the films that have shaped their identities and reveal their personal pick of films to be buried with. Past guests include Patton Oswalt, Sarah Snook, Ricky Gervais, and Quinta Brunson. iHeart will handle distribution and monetization. New episodes release weekly on Wednesdays.