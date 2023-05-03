MLB’s Pitch Clock Is Striking Out Radio’s Localism

The introduction of Major League Baseball’s pitch clock this season has been praised by some for speeding up what some considered a sport in peril. While making games an average of 30 minutes shorter, not everything has been positive. Ballparks are complaining about lower beer sales because of the lost time. Another loss has come in the radio sector.

Shorter games mean cut content, and sometimes you have to cut what you (and the audience) love. For example, a staple of Cincinnati Reds radio broadcasts was when announcers Tommy Thrall and Jeff Brantley had conversations with Reds beat writers during the second inning.

The segment, which began over 20 years ago with Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall, provided valuable insights and discussions about player performances and other topics. Now because of the shorter games, the Reds decided to eliminate the segment – at least for the time being.

The writers, including C. Trent Rosecrans, Bobby Nightengale, and Mark Sheldon, told WVXU they understand the reasons behind the decision and acknowledge the difficulties caused by the pitch clock. They also express their disappointment and a desire to find a way to continue the tradition, acknowledging the unique perspectives and color the writers brought to the broadcast.

While the implementation of the pitch clock has improved the pace of the games, it would be sad to lose the localism that makes baseball on the radio one of America’s most enduring sports traditions.