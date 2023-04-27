RBR+TVBR Puts Cumulus Earnings Call ‘InFOCUS’

In the latest edition of the RBR+TVBR InFOCUS Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Adam R Jacobson goes in-depth on Cumulus Media’s painful first quarter.

As “national headwinds” hurt the company, what are the takeaways from the call and where is the second quarter heading? Some “greenshoots” in local are being seen amid the gloomy financial portrait at the company led by President/CEO Mary Berner. Meanwhile, CFO Frank López-Balboa detailed the top ad categories for Cumulus in Q1 and answered an analyst’s question as to whether there were more non-essential assets Cumulus could sell.

With excerpts from the earnings call, explore the story beyond the headlines in the latest InFOCUS Podcast, now available on all major platforms.