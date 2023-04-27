Bonneville To Continue Long Seahawks Partnership

After almost a half-century together, Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider appeared on Bonneville’s KIRO on Thursday to announce Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM will remain the team’s flagship station.

The multiyear extension between the two includes broadcasting all Seahawks games, pregame and postgame coverage, and availability on various radio and mobile apps. The partnership also encompasses special programming, community service projects, and exclusive web content.

“We are thrilled to continue our incredible, long-standing relationship with Seattle Sports 710 and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM as our official flagship radio broadcast partners,” said Seahawks President Chuck Arnold. “Since our inception in 1976, the 12s have enjoyed the most exciting moments in Seahawks history on the radio with Bonneville Seattle. Together, we are proud to continue to grow and expand our offerings to bring the best, most exclusive Seahawks programming to our fans in the region for years to come.”

Bonneville Seattle Market Manager Cathy Cangiano said, “Working together for so many years makes collaboration and innovation a natural part of what we do together. That spirit is present in the broadcast booth, in our respective front offices, and especially in our community, where we seek to entertain and serve the 12s. Once again, we look forward to broadcasting the excitement of Seahawks football.”