97.1 The Fan (WBNS FM, WBNS AM, ONN, WBNS Digital/Premion), owned by TEGNA, is Central Ohio’s premier provider of sports marketing solutions with a progressive mind toward the future of radio sales and marketing. Recently voted Midwest’s #1 ranked sports radio station, we are consistently a top performer in both ratings and revenue in Columbus’s radio market by creating customized solutions for our clients that consistently deliver ROI. We market the passion of sports and are seeking a strategic, creative, dynamic, experienced broadcasting Sales Manager/Director of Sales/General Manager to become our next great Station Manager.

97.1 The Fan is the flagship station for all Ohio State Athletics as well as NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets and the MLS Columbus Crew. The Fan is also the Columbus home for Cleveland Browns football. Our legacy properties boast one of the top-rated ESPN affiliates in the United States as well as a statewide network of over 80 stations and a digital platform of full-service digital solutions.

This position reports to the President and General Manager, WBNS-TV.

Responsibilities:

• Overall success of the station, with full accountability for people, sales, brand, and operations

• Develop short, intermediate, and long-range revenue and audience strategies to grow market share, ratings, and revenue

• Develop and manage the annual budgets, including accurate forecasting

• Provide leadership in Central Ohio communities and build relationship building with staff, clients, and play-by-play partners

• Manage a team of Department Heads who work directly with the clients to provide successful customer solutions

• Develop and coach direct reports to build a strong culture of collaboration and accountability

• Ensure high-potential talent for critical roles are prepared to lead the organization in the future

• Define talent strategy for the station; recruit, grow, and retain strong leaders and memorable talent that represent diverse local communities.

• Inventory management to include developing innovative revenue streams to maximize profit opportunities

• Manage a wide array of sports marketing assets

• Convergence wins with sister TV station

Requirements:

Requirements:

• College Degree (BA or higher)

• A minimum of 3 years of radio sales management experience is required

• Experience building high-performing & diverse teams, developing staff and fostering a culture of excellence, inclusion, and ownership

• Proven track record of successful leadership, innovation, and goal achievement

• Top-notch critical thinking skills and data-driven decision-making capability

• Excellent judgment, role model, and community leader

• Mastery of planning, prioritizing and achieving financial and strategic objectives.

• Experience in sports radio format with knowledge of negotiating talent contracts is preferred

• Proficient in proposal writing and demonstrated presentation skills

• Strong negotiation skills

• Proficiency in Microsoft Suite including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

• Knowledge of Wide Orbit and Efficio a preferred

• Effective communicator and inclusive leader who listens well, takes input from all levels, creates a shared vision, and promotes team culture

Work Environment: Office

Physical Demands: Light work

Travel: Rarely: less than 10%

Work Environment Set: Office: normally performed in a typical interior/office environment

Physical Demands Set: Light work: Involves sitting most of the time, walking, lifting, bending, standing, etc.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of the top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit

EEO statement:

TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal-opportunity employer. We are a drug-free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. TEGNA complies with all applicable laws related to accommodations.