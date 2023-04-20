‘Small Town Dicks’ Returns For 12th Round Of Cases

The 12th season of the true-crime podcast Small Town Dicks premieres on Friday, April 21st with a new, fourth co-host. Small Town Dicks is hosted by the voice of TV’s Lisa Simpson, Yeardley Smith, along with identical twin detectives Dan and Dave, and the addition of cold case investigator Paul Holes.

The podcast explores big-time crime in small towns through first-hand accounts from the detectives who solved each case. This season features an episode on the Carmen Herok-Stone case, which remained unsolved for 40 years until the killer, Michael Glazebrook, was convicted in January 2023 using DNA evidence found under the deceased’s fingernails.