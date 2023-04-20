SiriusXM Is Ready For NFL Draft Day

The schedule for SiriusXM’s live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City has been released. Besides live announcements of every selection from every round, the lineup includes interviews with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, draftees, general managers, and coaches.

Live coverage will air on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 from 7p until midnight ET. Saturday’s broadcast is from noon – 7p ET. Fans will also have opportunities to share their opinions on live call-in shows immediately following each day’s Draft broadcast.

The NFL Draft broadcast team will be anchored by Jason Horowitz, including former NFL scout, coach, and front-office executive Pat Kirwan, former NFL quarterback Jim Miller, and former coach Rick Neuheisel as expert analysts.