iHeartPodcasts and Glass Podcasts have announced the second season of their hit true-crime podcast series Betrayal, set to premiere later this year. Season two will focus on a mother’s fight for justice and protection from a predator too close to home.

The first season of Betrayal, which focused on a failed marriage, is currently being adapted into a TV docuseries. The two companies have also signed a slate deal for new true-crime titles, including Burden of Guilt and Last Seen on South Street.