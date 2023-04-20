WDXB Finds Dollar Bill’s Birmingham Successor

iHeartMedia Birmingham has announced who will take the reins from Dollar Bill Lawson, who announced his retirement after 50 years in the industry earlier this year. 102.5 The Bull (WDXB) welcomes Spencer Graves for mornings starting April 24. Graves comes to The Bull after stints in St. Louis, Wilmington, and for iHeart Atlanta’s WUBL.

“Spencer is an incredible talent and integral to the future success of 102.5 the Bull. He is well-liked and respected by listeners, clients, and country artists alike.” said WDXB Program Director Dino Conard.

“I look forward to taking the reins at 102.5 the Bull. Starting as a 17-year-old kid, from the middle-of-nowhere-Virginia, I’ve been fortunate to be on air all over the US. With that said, nothing makes me more excited than being a part of these big changes,” said Graves.