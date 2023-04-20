Kenzie K Gets Morning Shot In Chicago

Cumulus Media Chicago is adding Kenzie Roman, known on-air as Kenzie K, as co-host of Q101 Morning Crew on Q101 (WKQX). Kenzie K will debut on the show alongside current co-hosts Brian Haddad and Justin Nettlebeck on May 2nd. She joins Q101 from Audacy Chicago’s B96 (WBBM). She has also previously been heard on iHeart’s KDWB in Minneapolis and on Beasley Tampa’s WLLD.

Cumulus Chicago VP/Operations and Q101 PD Troy Hanson said: “After an extensive search of strong candidates to add to The Q101 Morning Crew, we are incredibly pleased to have Kenzie K joining the team. Her energy, personality, and comedy chops are simply undeniable. From the moment we met with her, we knew we had found exactly what we were looking for to enhance our strong Q101 lineup.”

Roman added, “A morning show in Chicago has always been a huge dream and goal of mine, so I’m beyond excited and grateful that my dream will come true with Brian and Justin on the legendary Q101!”