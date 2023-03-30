Christian Broadcaster Brings In Haul For Homeless

The Family Radio Network’s 31st annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive has set a new record this year, between the group’s 5 stations and 11 signals in Wisconsin. This year’s drive stocked the shelves of 101 crisis programs across 19 communities with over $665,000 worth of new hygiene and cleaning supplies.

927 businesses, churches, and schools hosted collection boxes for hygiene and cleaning items to be donated to local homeless coalitions and crisis programs. Since 1992, The Family Radio’s Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive has provided more than $5.4 million dollars’ worth of hygiene and cleaning supplies for local Wisconsin crisis programs and those they serve.