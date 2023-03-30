FOX News Radio Begins Weekend Show Expansion

FOX News Radio is set to launch its expanded weekend programming across its affiliate network starting Saturday, April 1st. The schedule included two new shows, The FOX News Rundown: From Washington and The Bret Baier Show.

The FOX News Rundown: From Washington, airing at 5a ET on Saturdays and Sundays, will feature the previous week’s most significant national political events with interviews from FOX News reporters. Every Sunday at 10a ET, The Bret Baier Show will present the best of the week from The Bret Baier Podcast.