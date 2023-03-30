APM Studios Makes Deal For ‘Truth’

APM Studios has announced a distribution deal for journalist Tonya Mosley’s podcast Truth Be Told. APM will handle distribution, sales and marketing for the show ahead of the Season 5 premiere on Thursday, April 13. In addition to this, APM Studios and Mosley will co-produce a new limited series set to premiere in early 2024.

Truth Be Told Season 5, titled “How to Get Free,” will explore the implications of the latest psychedelic renaissance on the Black diaspora and how psychedelics can be used to heal those who have experienced PTSD due to racial trauma. The six-episode season will be rolled out weekly.

APM Studios’ Chief Content Officer, Joanne Griffith, said, “Tonya Mosley is one of the most talented hosts in media and we’re beyond excited to work with her at APM Studios.” Mosley, an award-winning journalist, said that she was honored to be in partnership with APM, and that the team at APM took storytelling seriously, especially when it came to capturing the richness and beauty of the Black diaspora and beyond.