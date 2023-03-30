Yack & Snack Podcast

Erick McCormack of Will & Grace fame along with Steven Weber from Wings and Chicago Med are hosting a celebrity dinner party podcast. “Eating Out with Eric & Steve” features conversations with many of the hosts show biz friends about their lives in entertainment.

The pair has had a few notables at their table. LeVar Burton and Richard Kind, Tony Shalhoub and Peri Gilpin, Lucy Davis and Alfred Molina, Bryan Cranston and Julie Bowen, Rob Morrow and Noah Wyle, Rachael Harris and Yvette Nicole Brown, Jason Alexander, Rachael Leigh Cook and Kevin Pollak.

The podcast launches April 5th and drops new episodes every other week.