Podcast Incubator Program In Ireland

Acast Amplifier is now available to Irish podcasters. Applications for the program are open now with plans to award three recipients production, financial grants and mentoring from industry experts.

“Acast truly believes in the future of podcasting in Ireland, and we want to support the next generation of voices,” said Jennifer Dollard, Content Director, Acast Ireland. “Our Acast Amplifier program is the opportunity of a lifetime for a new podcast idea to get unparalleled support and advice from industry big hitters, including mentorship from experts who’ve been there and done it.”

To be considered, podcasters based in the Republic of Ireland — and who don’t already have a published podcast — need to apply via an Online Application.

The deadline is April 21st.