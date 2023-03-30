Teen Killer Breaks Silence

Crystal Howell has been in prison for nine-years, convicted in the murder of her Father in North Carolina in 2014. She pled guilty and never spoke at her sentencing hearing but now she is telling her story in “Killing Dad: A First-Degree Mistake”.

In addition to the exclusive prison interviews, the podcast features first-hand accounts from Crystal’s best friends who discovered the body and lived at the house after her father was killed. Hosts Melissa McCarty and Kelly McLear, journalists and investigative reporters; put the story into a new perspective along with new evidence and information that throws the callous killer title into question.

The True Crime podcast is set for release on April 5th.