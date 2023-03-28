Spotify Podcasts Get A Subscription Glow Up

Podcast creators on Libsyn can now tap into subscriptions on Spotify, thanks to a new partnership. Spotify Open Access is the latest development from Libsyn’s podcast monetization platform Glow.fm. Through the program, podcasters who offer paid subscriptions to their shows can now extend those subscriptions to Spotify.

Subscriptions can be free or paid, with no charge for podcast creators to participate in Open Access. Existing Glow.fm users can integrate subscribers by simply adding Spotify to their list of platforms.

“With the mission of giving podcast creators more opportunities to grow their businesses, Libsyn is thrilled to kick off our partnership with Spotify by officially launching Spotify Open Access,” Yvette Menase, Principal Product Manager, Libsyn. “Creators can easily unlock this feature for their podcast, open a world of possibilities for growing their reach, and manage their relationship with their audience on their terms.”