Celebration And Sadness At 2023 iHeartRadio Awards

Monday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles was a night for celebration, marked with sadness and remembrance, at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Musical highlights included host Lenny Kravitz performing a medley of his hits and Kelly Clarkson and iHeartRadio Icon Award winner P!NK in a duet of “Just Give Me A Reason.” Taylor Swift also had a big night, receiving the Innovator Award and several other individual honors from her album Midnights.

The evening did have its somber moments. Country Song of the Year winner Cole Swindell took his time on stage to give his sympathy to the victims of a Monday school shooting in Nashville that left three nine-year-old students and three staff members dead. “My prayers and lots of love back to our community in Nashville, Tennessee, that’s hurting beyond belief right now.” Kravitz also addressed the tragedy saying, “Our hearts are heavy, and we are with you. Nashville, we love you, and America, we must do better.”

Here are some of Monday night’s winners:

Song of the Year: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift Artist of the Year: Harry Styles

Harry Styles Best Duo/Group of the Year: Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons Best Collaboration: “Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras

“Unholy” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras Best New Pop Artist: Jax

Jax Best Music Video: “Yet To Come” – BTS

“Yet To Come” – BTS Country Song of the Year: “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Best New Country Artist: Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

See all the winners here.