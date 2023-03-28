Scott Shannon’s NY Mansion Hits The Market

The New York Post reports radio legend Scott Shannon has listed his home in Purchase, NY, for $3.45 million. The 9,620-square-foot Colonial home has a sitting room complete with fireplace, a main bedroom with two walk-in closets, as well as five other bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 2.52 acre property also comes with a pool and a tennis court.

Scott retired from Shannon in the Morning on WCBS in December 2022. While his career took him across the country, he always came back to New York – on-air at Z100, 95.5 PLJ, and WCBS.