What Has This Young GSM Excited About Radio?

Radio Ink knows the value of radio’s young talent. Whether through our 30 And Under Superstars or individual features, we want to showcase the up-and-coming generation that will lead our industry in the years to come. Today we feature Emily Ward, General Sales Manager for Audacy Atlanta. Emily is a 2014 graduate of the GAB National Radio Talent Institute in Georgia.

Radio Ink: You got your start in sales through the National Radio Talent Institute. I feel there are some misconceptions that Institutes are all about being behind the mic, but there’s definitely a sales and managerial side, too. After the NRTI, where direction did your career take?

Emily Ward: Going through the Institute I was able to network and learn not just how to get into sales, but how to thrive in sales. I saw what that looked like from the pros. I stayed in touch with those pros, and I got a gig right out of college. I moved down to Jacksonville, Florida. Then two and a half years later, I went up to Chattanooga, Tennessee to work for Entercom, now Audacy. I worked my way up in that market, then got promoted in November of 2020 to be the GSM down in Atlanta.

Radio Ink: So you knew from college on that radio sales was exactly the track you wanted in life? What led you there?

Emily Ward: I did! I knew I wanted to get into radio, I was just trying to figure out what path made the most sense. Everybody always said, “sales drives the nicest cars in the parking lot” and I thought “Oh! I want to learn more about what that looks like.” I’m also a people person. I knew I wanted to work with people and being able to use that in a creative way, but I’m from a very small town. I didn’t have a lot of exposure to the true radio media industry until I got into my college radio station. Going to the Institute, getting in there, and hearing more about what sales truly is – what it looks like and what it entails – I fell in love with it.

Radio Ink: So for the future radio salespeople, the kids growing up and leaving school and getting into the workforce, what advice do you have for them? And what advice do you give current managers like yourself?

Emily Ward: For account executives? Just have fun with it and go with an open mind. Don’t let people put you in a hole and not let you think outside the box. For managers? Seek out the gift of looking at the industry through fresh eyes and newer perspective. People get complacent, they get into a groove and they forget to look outside that same box.

Talking about the Institute, I got to go back as a speaker and I’m going back again this year. I can’t wait to see the talent that’s out there – that younger generation that still loves radio.

Radio Ink: So as a younger figure in the industry, what’s something that has you fired up about the future of radio?

Emily Ward: Oh, gosh. I don’t even know where to start. I think it has to be radio’s reach to help local businesses. When I first got into sales, people said the usual “nobody listens to radio.” That’s cute. Have you seen the statistics? Have you been in a car lately? Let’s be real. I’m really excited about where the industry is going as a whole – there’s the digital format that’s so important. It’s great to see that people are embracing it. We’re embracing the industry for what it’s becoming. We’re making a larger impact for ours listeners and our clients.

Radio is still growing, it’s healthy, and it’s just as exciting for me as when I got in. And its just as appealing to a younger generation that wants to get involved.

Radio Ink: On the flip side – in your opinion what’s something in radio that could use some change or some fresh perspective?

Emily Ward: Something I feel we could be doing better is reaching out to radio’s younger talent, on and off air, to bring in different ideas and being open to receiving those perspectives. This helps us understand how our industry is changing. We can often find better or newer ways to engage with our employees, clients, and audiences. This also encourages teams to become more idealogically and demographically diverse, which is never a bad thing.

I am immensely grateful for the people I met at the Radio Talent Institute that did that for me. That’s the openess that helped me break into my career. I hope to encourage and bring in talented additions to the industry through my involvement with the Institute and in my role of recruiting and hiring of sales talent.