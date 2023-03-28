Three Country Stations Prep For Good Parts

Good Parts Media, an AdLarge company, announced on Monday they’re bringing Country show prep to three new stations. WKRO/Orlando, WFON/Green Bay, and WUDE/Columbia, SC will be using Good Parts’ Prep Country content service.

“In a space where it is so easy to just copy and paste stories to use for prep, Prep Country takes it a step further, digging deeper, and providing additional stories that appeal to what has become the broadened country music listeners,” commented Meg Butterly, Morning Show Host of 94.3 the Dude (WUDE). “With light prep the night before and full prep the morning of, it’s always timely, gives me everything I need plus some additional as well!”