Radio’s Web3 Future Is At NAB Show’s Present

Where is Web3 going and where can it take radio? That’s what the National Association of Broadcasters wants to guide broadcasters through at the 2023 NAB Show. The Show will feature educational sessions tackling key trends surrounding the next era of internet technology, like data and analytics, generative AI, the metaverse, blockchain, and NFTs.

The Intelligent Content Experiential Zone located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall will serve as a home base for those interested in these new technologies.

NAB is also offering specific tours for those interested. The Data, Data, Data tour will explore data and metadata management throughout the content production and distribution pipeline, and the New Production Modalities tour will cover Web3 technologies, virtual production solutions, and immersive content creation tools.

“Web3 and other emerging technologies like generative AI and the metaverse are opening an entirely new chapter for content creators,” said NAB EVP Chris Brown. “The 2023 NAB Show is the ideal platform to dive into these new tools and ideas by meeting face-to-face with the experts, innovators, and companies that are unleashing the possibilities pushing the limits of our imagination.”

“Web3 technologies will eventually drive the next models of media development, production, and economics just as streaming video and mobile devices, once outliers, have defined the current era,” said Seth Shapiro, chair of the NAB Show Web3 Advisory Council.