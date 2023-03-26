My Magic Sales Words And How To Use Them

(By Pat Bryson) You’ve probably been in a buying situation where the salesperson made you uncomfortable. Perhaps that seller was a bit too slick. Perhaps they used technical terms you didn’t understand but were intimidated to ask for an explanation. Whatever they did to make you feel uncomfortable, chances are you didn’t buy from them.

In any sales situation, we can greatly affect the situation being in control of ourselves. If our prospects are to be comfortable, we are the ones to make them so. How do we do this? Manage the tension level that spikes as we get closer to asking our prospects for a decision.

Address Your Delivery

First, be certain that you are not speaking “radio” or “digital” to them. We get so used to using our industry jargon that we forget that someone outside of our industry may not understand our terms. Most of the time, they won’t ask for an explanation. They just become uncomfortable and won’t buy.

How we say what we say makes a significant difference also. Do we speak clearly? Are we painting word pictures? Do we distract from our words with nervous habits? I’ve seen everything from clicking pens, shaking feet, and straightening a tie, to bouncing around in a seat. In a selling situation, these must be eliminated.

Use The Magic Sales Words

Now we get to the magic words sellers should use to manage the tension level: authorize, approve, agreement, results, proven, easy, save, results, profit, let’s. These words have a nice, soft sound in the English language. They will bring the tension level down.

There are words we should NOT use because they can spike the tension level: contract, deal, sign, cost, buy, liable, obligation, price, pay, decision. These have a harsh sound and will spike the tension level quickly.

I once taught a gentleman who had spent 15 years selling newspaper. As we went through the above list, he shared with me that when he was dealing with a client who was using a competitor’s product, he used the magic words like this:

“How liable are you when you sign their contract? What type of obligation do you have to pay for their deal? With our agreements, we make it easy. All you have to do is authorize this campaign and the results have been proven by other of our clients.”

Did you catch what he did? he used the bad words when referring to the competition and the good words when referring to his own. I thought this a bit diabolical, but certainly brilliant.

Our job as sellers is to manage the tension level, make our potential clients comfortable with us, and get them comfortable enough to in say, “Yes.” Use these magic sales words and higher billing awaits!

Happy Selling!

