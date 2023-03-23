NPR Talent In Solidarity As Layoffs Due By Friday

“This week is heavy here.” NPR’s Morning Edition host Leila Fadel took to Twitter to express the mood around the public broadcaster’s national offices. “The layoffs become real and we will lose colleagues who work so hard to put on our programming everyday. We don’t know who will go but we know that everyone who is here now… we need them. Tough days ahead.”

In February, CEO John Lansing announced 10% of NPR’s staff would be cut, with further confirmation that those being laid off would know by the week of March 20. With that week here, and almost over, many NPR talent – on-air and behind the scenes – are preparing for the worst.

“This is going to be a tough week at NPR, as many people will lose their positions due to budget cuts. Before that happens, why not let your fave radio folks know how you feel about them? Most people have social media links in their bios,” tweeted Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me‘s Peter Sagal.

It’s been a tough March for radio. 475 SiriusXM employees were let go earlier this month. ESPN Radio faces an impending RIF from parent-company Disney with “no sacred cows.” NPR/PBS affiliate New England Public Media cut 20% of its staff on Tuesday. As Q1 held reduced growth for many media companies, the industry is holding its breath for Q2. As NPR Senior Producer Elizabeth Blair tweeted, “Prayers also welcome.”