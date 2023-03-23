MLB Broadcaster Taking Mental Health Break

Texas Rangers Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eric Nadel will miss the start of the team’s season to focus on his mental health. Nadel released a statement on Wednesday saying, “I now find myself dealing with anxiety, insomnia, and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love. So, I regret to say I will not be in the broadcast booth when the season starts.”

The 71-year-old is the third longest-tenured radio play-by-play announcer in MLB, and has been a vocal mental health advocate throughout his career. Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler are covering for Nadel in his absence. No timeline has been given on his return.