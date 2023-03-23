MLB Broadcaster Taking Mental Health Break

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Eric Nadel

Texas Rangers Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eric Nadel will miss the start of the team’s season to focus on his mental health. Nadel released a statement on Wednesday saying, “I now find myself dealing with anxiety, insomnia, and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love. So, I regret to say I will not be in the broadcast booth when the season starts.”

The 71-year-old is the third longest-tenured radio play-by-play announcer in MLB, and has been a vocal mental health advocate throughout his career. Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler are covering for Nadel in his absence. No timeline has been given on his return.

