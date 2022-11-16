Westwood One Offers All-Christmas Format

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One will offer an all-Christmas format feed from now until January 1, 2023.

The format will be “lightly hosted,” allowing for two personality breaks each hour from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Eastern Time, which the company says will allow for network and local Christmas imaging.

“The format emphasizes the original hit versions such as White Christmas from Bing Crosby and The Christmas Song from Nat King Cole, with an occasional cover song from contemporary artists like Kelly Clarkson to keep the mix fresh,” a spokesperson said in a release on Tuesday. “Other titles include Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree from Brenda Lee, Feliz Navidad from Jose Feliciano, Merry Christmas Darling from The Carpenters, Wonderful Christmas Time from Paul McCartney, Do They Know It’s Christmas? from Band Aid and Last Christmas from George Michael.”

Other artists that will be played on the feed include Mariah Carey, Mannheim Steamroller, Michael Bublé, Ed Sheeran, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Johnny Mathis, Andy Williams, Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Bing Crosby, Amy Grant, Vanessa Williams, Gloria Estefan, The Eagles, Elton John, and Harry Connick, Jr.

