WHWY Holds 11th Annual Bike or Bust

JVC Broadcasting’s country station WHWY (98.1 FM, Highway 98) has announced its 11th annual Bikes or Bust charity event will start Friday, December 2.

During the event, WHWY morning host Bo Reynolds will spend 98 hours suspended above Fort Walton Beach to collect new bikes for charity and raise awareness for Toys For Tots of Fort Walton Beach/Destin.

“To ensure every child along the Emerald Coast gets a new bike this Christmas, Reynolds will spend 98 continuous hours camping atop a 30-foot-tall scissor-lift, with only a tent and sleeping bag to protect him from the elements,” a station spokesperson said in a press release.

The event will happen at Uptown Station, 99 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Reynolds will go up on the scissor lift at 10 a.m. and will spend the weekend there until he comes down on Tuesday, December 6 at noon.

Volunteers will be on-site collecting donations and assembling bikes for Toys for Tots.

