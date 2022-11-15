Benztown Launches ‘Neurotic Vaccine’ Podcast

Benztown and McVay Media Podcast Networks have launched a new comedy podcast that explores the psychological condition of neuroticism.

The Neurotic Vaccine is created by Andy Cowan, the award-winning writer for TV sitcoms like Cheers, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Seinfeld. Cowan will allow fellow neurotics to share what Benztown calls “mini-therapy sessions” with his co-host, clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Scott Kopoian.

Inaugural guests will include comedian and late night talk show host Jay Leno and Cathy comic strip creator Cathy Guisewite, a spokesperson said in a statement.

To listen to the new podcast, go HERE.