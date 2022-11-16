KQMT Raises $100,000 for Project Sanctuary

Audacy’s Denver-based classic rock station KQMT (99.5 FM, The Mountain) raised over $100,000 for Project Sanctuary during its recent Helping Heroes Heal radiothon.

The radiothon was broadcast on Veterans Day. During the one-day event, KQMT’s programming featured interviews with veterans, service members, military families, volunteers and counselors who shared stories of hope, healing and navigating through the family impact of military service.

“I’m so incredibly proud of the Mountain team and our loyal listeners coming together to help our veterans and their families with Project Sanctuary,” Micah Goldberg, the senior vice president and market manager of Audacy’s Denver station group, said in a statement. “This radiothon further demonstrates the immense power of our medium with raising much needed funds for important causes in our communities.”

Project Sanctuary was founded in 2007 by Heather Ehle while she was working as a registered nurse. Ehle was inspired to start the organization after learning that there was no comparable group helping military families as a unit.

To date, Project Sanctuary has helped over 7,200 families through therapeutic retreats, and the group has grown beyond Colorado’s borders to serve military service members, veterans and the families across the country.

Since 2018, Audacy and KQMT have raised a total of $250,000 for the organization.