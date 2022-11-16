CRS 2023 New Faces Nominees Announced

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRS) has unveiled their list of nominees for the New Faces of Country Music Show that is scheduled for next March.

The nominees are Priscilla Block, Callista Clark, Jackson Dean, Ernest, Jelly Roll, Frank Ray, Elvie Shane, and Nate Smith, CRS said in a statement on Monday.

Voting for the New Faces of Country Music Class of 2023 will open Monday, November 28. Eligible voters must be full-time employees involved in programming, promotion and distribution of country music. Voting will close Friday, December 2.

To vote, go HERE. For more information on the Country Radio Seminar, visit www.countryradioseminar.com.