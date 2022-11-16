Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday.

“We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through a time of significant growth and transition,” Craig Karmazin, the founder and CEO of Good Karma Brands, said in a statement. “His passion for local news and his community-focused approach to broadcasting and media led the team through a pandemic, the launch of a new station, and award-winning coverage of so many significant moments of the past several years. We’re looking forward to continuing to learn from his knowledge and leadership expertise as he moves into a coaching role within the GKB Home Office.”

Emily Dillinger, the executive vice president of the company, will take over Wexler’s role as an interim market manager for the three Milwaukee stations. Good Karma operates WGKB (1510 AM, 101.7 The Truth), WKTI (94.5 FM, ESPN Milwaukee) and WTMJ (620 AM).

Excited to announce my new role at Good Karma Brands, stepping away from broadcast management after 35 years so I can do what I love most: coaching, developing, mentoring people and teams. #gkbisateamsport — Steve Wexler (@wexgkb) November 15, 2022

“I’m looking forward to tapping into my experiences and many lessons learned to help our content, sales and management teammates continue to grow their skills and knowledge,” Wexler said in a statement. “I’m very grateful to Craig for the opportunity to do what I do best and what I enjoy most which is spending time coaching and developing our team.”

Wexler started his career as an intern for WTMJ. He worked his way up the ladder, from on-air host to general manager of the radio division of Journal Groups, which was acquired by the E.W. Scripps Company in 2018. Wexler is credited with leading the sale of 36 Scripps Radio Group stations across eight markets, including those that were acquired by Good Karma in Milwaukee.

Good Karma says Wexler will stay at the company in a coaching and development role.

“This is a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started,” Wexler said. “We are blessed with an amazing team, and I look forward to contributing to our success.”