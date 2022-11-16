Pittman, Walters Honored as Giants

Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts took place on Tuesday at Gotham Hall in New York City. iHeart CEO Bob Pittman and Cromwell CEO Bud Walters were two of the honorees.

The annual event, produced by the International Radio & Television Society Foundation, celebrates distinguished individuals who have—for the past century—been the creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers, and producers that have brought the electronic arts to the prominence they occupy in the United States and the world today, and who have set the stage for the future.

Net proceeds will benefit the Library of American Broadcasting collection located at the University of Maryland as well as go to support LABF awards for students and scholarly works about the history of broadcasting and its impact on American society and culture.

“We are absolutely thrilled to honor these exceptional individuals who have made major contributions and blazed trails in broadcasting and beyond,” noted LABF Co-chairs Heidi Raphael (Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer) and Jack Goodman (Broadcast Attorney). “Their relentless dedication, passion and leadership serve as an inspiring benchmark for future leaders in our industry for many years to come.”



2022 GIANT OF BROADCASTING HONOREES INCLUDED:

DEBORAH A. MCDERMOTT

CEO

Standard Media Group

SEAN MCMANUS

Chairman

CBS Sports

S. EPATHA MERKERSON

Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP and

SAG Award-Winning Actress

Chicago Med, Law & Order

BOB PITTMAN

Chairman & CEO

iHeartMedia, Inc.

ADAM SYMSON

President & CEO

The E.W. Scripps Company

BAYARD (BUD) WALTERS

President

Cromwell Media

PETE WILLIAMS

Justice Correspondent (Ret.)

NBC News

FAREED ZAKARIA

CNN Anchor

Author

Columnist, The Washington Post

JULIA CHILD

TV Chef Extraordinaire

Posthumously

