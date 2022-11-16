Pittman, Walters Honored as Giants

Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts took place on Tuesday at Gotham Hall in New York City. iHeart CEO Bob Pittman and Cromwell CEO Bud Walters were two of the honorees.
The annual event, produced by the International Radio & Television Society Foundation, celebrates distinguished individuals who have—for the past century—been the creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers, and producers that have brought the electronic arts to the prominence they occupy in the United States and the world today, and who have set the stage for the future.
Net proceeds will benefit the Library of American Broadcasting collection located at the University of Maryland as well as go to support LABF awards for students and scholarly works about the history of broadcasting and its impact on American society and culture.
“We are absolutely thrilled to honor these exceptional individuals who have made major contributions and blazed trails in broadcasting and beyond,” noted LABF Co-chairs Heidi Raphael (Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer) and Jack Goodman (Broadcast Attorney). “Their relentless dedication, passion and leadership serve as an inspiring benchmark for future leaders in our industry for many years to come.”
2022 GIANT OF BROADCASTING HONOREES INCLUDED:
DEBORAH A. MCDERMOTT
CEO
Standard Media Group
SEAN MCMANUS
Chairman
CBS Sports
S. EPATHA MERKERSON
Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP and
SAG Award-Winning Actress
Chicago Med, Law & Order
BOB PITTMAN
Chairman & CEO
iHeartMedia, Inc.
ADAM SYMSON
President & CEO
The E.W. Scripps Company
BAYARD (BUD) WALTERS
President
Cromwell Media
PETE WILLIAMS
Justice Correspondent (Ret.)
NBC News
FAREED ZAKARIA
CNN Anchor
Author
Columnist, The Washington Post
JULIA CHILD
TV Chef Extraordinaire
Posthumously