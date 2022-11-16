NAB’s Stanberry Named Top Lobbyist

Charlyn Stanberry, the vice president of government relations for the National Association of Broadcasters, has been named one of the top lobbyists of 2022 by the National Institute for Lobbying and Ethics.

“NAB congratulates Charlyn on this well-deserved recognition of her advocacy for America’s local TV and radio broadcasters and her commitment to service,” Curtis LeGeyt, NAB’s president, said on Wednesday. “Char’s work reflects the spirit of broadcasting, which holds at its core the belief in helping to improve the lives of others. We are grateful for her work in defending and supporting local broadcasters across the country.”

Stanberry joined the organization last year after serving as the chief of staff for Congressmember Yvette Clarke of New York. She works in leadership capacities for several philanthropic organizations, including Junior League of Washington, the Washington Bar Association Educational Foundation and GWAC Foundation.

The honor by NILE adds to her list of accomplishments and awards, which includes the Lawyer of the Year Award from the Washington Bar Association, the Public Sector Award of Excellence from Women in Government Relations and the designation of being one of the Top 40 under 40 Nation’s Best Advocates from the National Bar Association.

Top Lobbyist awards from NILE are selected from a pool of honorees who are blindly evaluated by fellow lobbyists. They must show significant success take an innovative approach to their field and demonstrate a commitment to giving back to their community, as well as adherence to the highest ethical standards, NAB said in a statement.

