Linear TV Is ‘Not Coming Back’ While Radio Continues To Rise

On Tuesday, MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Robert Fishman told CNBC to not expect recovery for linear TV advertising in what has become a secular decline. As AM/FM radio continues to stay dominant over traditional TV, Audacy has showcased that in terms of multicultural benefits.

Nielsen Audience Insights shows how radio boasts an 82% weekly reach across the general population, surpassing both Connected TV at 75% and linear TV at 74%. This even includes the youth demographic, with those ages 12-17 dedicating an average of 4 hours and 33 minutes daily to radio listening, significantly outpacing their engagement with live and time-shifted TV at 2 hours and 53 minutes.

This data challenges the stereotype that radio predominantly caters to an older audience, revealing its widespread appeal across various age groups.

As for multicultural reach, Audacy SVP Of Research & Insights Idil Cakim highlights radio’s unique ability to foster a sense of community and personal connection, serving as a diverse platform that mirrors the richness of the communities it reaches. Local radio hosts continue to play a pivotal role, resonating with listeners through discussions on relevant local events and cultural connections.

This is particularly evident among African American adults, who prefer radio over TV, 79% to 77%. This preference grows even larger for Hispanics, who show a marked preference for radio compared to TV, 82% to 67%.

As traditional TV sinks, AM/FM’s expansive reach, engaging content, and the trust it garners from listeners position it as an invaluable tool for advertisers seeking to broaden their brand’s appeal across generations and cultural groups.