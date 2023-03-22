Skyview’s Steve Jones Talks Tech At NAB Show

This year’s NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center is celebrating 100 years of innovation in the broadcast industry. In the weeks leading up to April 15-19, Radio Ink is talking with some of radio’s biggest innovators about what has them excited about NAB Show 2023. Today we sit down with Steve Jones, CEO of Skyview Networks.

Radio Ink: Skyview is a tech-forward company, and when it comes to the tech events for radio, there’s CES and there’s NAB. How important is NAB Show to the rest of your year and Skyview’s year?

Steve Jones: NAB is the biggest event for us. It is the single event that pulls together our client base and our colleagues in the most concentrated gathering. The technology exhibited isn’t at CES quantity, but it’s curated for us, so it’s a higher return.

It used to be that the NAB Radio Show was the most important to radio and Vegas was sort of a secondary show. But since the NAB discontinued the radio-only show, the spring show becomes the single spot every year where everyone is in attendance.

Radio Ink: Well if Vegas is where it all comes together, what mindset do you take with you into the NAB Show?

Steve Jones: That’s dependent on what your professional responsibilities and objectives are. If you’re running a small or mid-size market station, the NAB has created a very thoughtful and thorough agenda for a full day of sessions that will handle everything – content, digital initiatives, ad sales opportunities, and leadership training. That’s really beneficial.

If you’re talent, the NAB Show has really become a place where talent can see what tools exist that can help them better tell their stories in a more productive and efficient way. How to increase their reach. 10 or 15 years ago, all the technology on display was for the transmitters and the trucks. Now, it’s really become focused on solutions for individual creators as well. I think that that’s a very beneficial addition to the show. If you’re a creator, you would want to be there for that.

Radio Ink: So what is your ‘can’t miss’ this year?

Steve Jones: I’d say the first ‘can’t miss’ for me is going to the floor, because I want to be able to see what is being offered that is innovative – perhaps a new use of something that I’ve heard about or read about. There’s also been so much about artificial intelligence and it’s always interesting to see technology’s application in a manner benefiting operators.

As far as sessions, I have the honor of being on a panel that the RAB’s Erica Farber is moderating on Tuesday at 3p on how to monetize content for different platforms. That’s a challenge that I think everyone who is a radio operator, manager, or content creator is trying to figure out. Where do you invest your time? What’s the return on that investment?

Then there’s the celebration of all of the radio stations that are being recognized for community service. I want to be there to show support and recognition and also to see all of my colleagues.

The final thing I’ll say is look for the activity that occurs in the hotels. I think the Wynn and the Encore are probably where you get most of the executive class. If you’re looking to meet somebody operating a radio business, you will find them in those lobby bars between 5 and 7p, I’d say, every day of the conference.

Radio Ink: Except for Sunday – everyone will be across the street from the Wynn on Sunday at Cocktails and Conversation at The Capital Grille.

Steve Jones: Yeah, that’s going to be exciting. This is a gathering with Skyview, along with Beasley, Quu, Benztown, VCreative, Xperi, Radio Ink, Radio + Television Business Report, and also our friends Jacobs Media. All of us are engaged in creating this celebration for networking, connection, and conversation. It’s the second year in a row that we’re doing it. It’s from 6 to 7:30p on Sunday, April 16.

It is by invitation only, but if you are reading this, you probably know somebody who works for one of those companies and you can reach out to them. And that includes me – [email protected]. I’m happy to have you join us at Cocktails and Conversation on the Sunday of NAB.

Radio Ink: You mentioned the Show floor. Of course, it’s what, a half-million square feet? It’s easy to get overwhelmed looking at all the technology. What’s a good place to start as you navigate the floor?

Steve Jones: I see that the NAB is doing some curated tours, which is something that I’ve taken at CES. I think the tours are heavy on data analytics. I don’t know that there’s as much of an emphasis on audio as sometimes I think would be helpful for us, but I’m looking to see what services are being provided for broadcasters, podcasters, or just creators. You may see something that is intended for video only that has an audio opportunity that you hadn’t considered before.

Radio Ink: As the NAB celebrates 100 years of broadcasting this year, what do you think Radio Show 2123 will look like?

Steve Jones: I think it’ll be a very different experience in 100 years in ways that I don’t know that I could currently predict, but I think if we think of ourselves as content creators that engage listeners, audiences, and communities to build deeper relationships, that is always going to be important. Radio celebrates immediacy and familiarity. If that continues to be what radio provides, then I think that radio will continue to have a very strong role over the next 100 years.

The anonymity that so much corporate media engages in, there’s so much sameness out there. The stations that are doing so well economically right now are local radio stations that have figured out that the need that they meet is to be able to explain to their local audiences what it is that’s relevant in their lives.

Provided radio broadcasters continue serving their communities and ensuring that they’re there to meet their listeners’ needs, it’ll be another great event. And you and I can meet at Cocktails and Conversations on the Sunday of NAB Show 2123.

Radio Ink: Pending cryogenics, it’s on my calendar. Bonus Vegas question to end – Elton John, Adele, Elvis, Celine Dion, or Sinatra: which famous Vegas residency would you choose to go see?

Steve Jones: It’s either Elvis Presley or Sinatra because I’ve seen the others perform. I think the opportunity to be in that environment where those two individuals really became indelibly linked to Las Vegas would be impossible to pass up. But if I had to pick one, I think I’d like to see Sinatra.

I’m a Sinatra fan, and it’s hard to appreciate the total capture he had on his audience when he was performing because he wasn’t somebody who was engaged in a lot of dynamic movements. I mean, he was a crooner. You have to be there in that moment to understand.