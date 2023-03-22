New York Festivals Radio Awards Unveil 2023 Shortlist

New York Festivals 2023 Radio Awards competition announced their Shortlist on Wednesday. Entries include audiobooks, podcasts, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials. NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury of 200+ listened to submissions online to determine who would move on.

New for 2023, the National Press Club Award will go to the highest-scoring entry in these news program categories: Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast. The winner will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 18th.