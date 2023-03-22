Diverse Radio Backgrounds Make Wisconsin Hall

A world music pioneer, a former radio talent and account executive, and a familiar voice to Wisconsin farmers are three new inductees with radio backgrounds joining the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame this year. Inductees are chosen each year from nominations by WBA members, family members, and friends.

Here are the 2023 WBA Hall of Fame inductees:

Al Lancaster spent his 40-year career in many roles: air talent, radio sales, TV sales, and station management.

Bob Meyer’s radio career was born out of a love of public speaking. After spending mornings on WDLB-AM for 30 years, he became the voice of Wisconsin agriculture with the Goetz Farm Radio Network.

Jonathan Øverby started in sports radio play-by-play, but expanded into a world music show for Wisconsin Public Radio. He says his success comes from his core belief that “music has the power to bridge cultural divides and increase the understanding of diverse groups worldwide.”

Joanne Williams spent more than 45 years in broadcast television, which she used to further her work in education, especially to help those with disabilities.

The 2023 Hall of Fame honorees will be celebrated June 15 at the 2023 Summer Conference at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake.