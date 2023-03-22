Three From Radio To The Massachusetts Hall

Six new inductees will join the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2023, three of which have radio backgrounds. WBZ Radio’s news reporter and “poet laureate” Carl Stevens is joining Spanish music radio trailblazer Pat Costa in the Hall.

Former rock personality and consultant turned professor, Donna Halper is also being inducted in addition to receiving the Hall of Fame Pioneer Award for, “individuals who have distinguished themselves over decades for lasting contributions made to the broadcast industry and through a leadership role in their particular craft.”

The other three inductees are WCVB-TV sports anchor Mike Lynch, the late videographer Therman Toon, and the late WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields. This year’s MA Broadcasters Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony and Luncheon will be held at the Marriott Boston Quincy Hotel on June 8.