Travis And Sexton Add Podcast Network

Conservative talk duo Clay Travis and Buck Sexton launched their own podcast network on Monday with the debut of The Tudor Dixon Podcast. Hosted by former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, the show focuses on headlines, politics, and parenting. New episodes post on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network is an expansion of The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show and is distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

“I’m thrilled to take this leap into the podcasting world and am incredibly grateful to both Clay and Buck for encouraging and supporting me in this new venture,” said Dixon.

“Buck and I work to do the best three-hour show every day, but we know there are a ton of great voices out there who deserve broad audiences,” said Travis. “Tudor is one of those voices and we look forward to all the positive impact and influence she’s going to have going forward.” Sexton added, “Building up other strong conservative voices in our podcast network is a big step toward that goal. We’re fired up to begin with a phenomenal talent like Tudor Dixon.”