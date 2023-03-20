Women’s Leadership Summit Returns To NAB Show

The NAB is partnering with #GALSNGEAR to bring the Women’s Leadership Summit back for NAB Show 2023. The half-day program on Tuesday, April 18, features leaders from across the broadcast industry in sessions designed to help women build negotiation confidence, access meaningful networking, and gain industry-leader insights.

“The Women’s Leadership Summit at NAB Show is for any woman ready to take a few hours out to invest in her own career and development as a leader,” said Michelle Kelly, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Global Connections and Events, NAB. “While the programming is phenomenal, it’s not just about the skills and the networking. The summit creates a space where women feel supported and heard. No matter where they are in their careers, they can find resources and a community that will help them take that next step.”