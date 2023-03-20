Hanrahan Saddles Up For SummitMedia Country

Tom Hanrahan is pinning on the PD badge for Birmingham’s WZZK, as he moves to SummitMedia to become Vice President of Country Programming and Talent Development. Hanrahan makes the move from iHeartMedia, where he programmed at their Birmingham cluster and was SVP of Programming for the Alabama area.

In his corporate role, Hanrahan will focus on strategy, goals, and programming execution for all of SummitMedia’s Country stations. He will also coach talent throughout the company.

“Radio stories don’t always end like mine. God continues to bless me more than I deserve with a chance to program a legendary station like WZZK and lead the Country team for SummitMedia,” Harahan said. “I’m grateful for this amazing opportunity to get back to what I love doing most — living, breathing, and programming Country radio!”

SummitMedia’s EVP of Programming Randy Chase said, “We are excited to have Tom’s passion and experience at SummitMedia during this time of growth. His knowledge of radio and the Birmingham market will enable him to leverage his expertise to serve our consumers better and position the SummitMedia Country presence nationwide.”